Truck drivers have blocked the ever-busy Abuja–Lokoja Expressway in protest against the closure of Obajana Cement Plant by the Kogi State Government.

Most of the trucks are branded Dangote vehicles that transport cement to different parts of the country.

Some motorists plying the road have now appealed to the Obajana Cement Company to urgently resolve its problem with the Kogi State government to ameliorate their sufferings.

The blockage at Koton-Karfe has brought about long queues of vehicles, a situation that has paralysed social and economic activities in the area. This is in addition to the gridlock caused by flooding at the Koton-Karfe point of the highway.

The protesters insisted that they were not going to suspend their protest until the Kogi State government reopen the cement plant that has been closed down for about three days now.

Recall that a few days ago, a delegation of the Kogi State Government went to seal the Dangote Cement Factory in Obajana in Kogi State, leaving about seven of Factory workers with gunshot wounds.