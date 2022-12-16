Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and president of the African Development Bank (ADB) Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina; are among the numerous dignitaries expected to grace the centenary anniversary of the famous Baptist Boys’ High School (BBHS), Abeokuta.

This was disclosed by the old boys’ association of the school in the programme of activities lined up for the week-long event, which kicks off on 16 January with a city-wide road walk in Abeokuta.

According to the programme, a special anniversary lecture, to be delivered by Osinbajo will be held on 17 January.

The second day will also take in the commissioning of various projects initiated by the school’s old boys’ association. Among these are Sir Kessington Adebutu Alumni Building, built by Sir Kessington Adebutu; the Centennial Park built by the old boys’ association, Alhaji Isiaka Car Park Arena, the N43m main access road constructed by the 1984 set.

Others are the dedication of the 500-capacity new sports complex and the launch of the anniversary book, 100 Years of Baptist Boys’ High School, Abeokuta.

Also scheduled are the dinner and Distinguished Centennial Old Boys and Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony.

