The Obi-Baba Ahmed Campaign Organisation has appointed Balogun Akin Osuntokun as the new director-general of the campaign organisation.

According to head of media for the Labour Party campaign, Diran Onifade, Osuntokun succeeded Dr Doyin Okupe.

Until recently, Osuntokun was the Zonal Coordinator(South). He is a Nigerian political scientist, strategist, researcher, administrator, journalist and writer, with experience in media advocacy, policy research and implementation and political analysis.

A former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Osuntokun served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and as Director of the Presidential campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011.

“He brings to his new position vast political and media experience”, Onifade said.

Reacting, Okupe in a tweet on his official Twitter handle, expressed optimism that Oshuntokun would deliver.

According to Okupe, the new DG had been a committed and foundation member of the Obidient movement.

The tweet reads: “I received the news of the appointment of my brother, bosom friend, strong ally and confidant, Prof Akin Oshuntokun, as the new DG of the LP Obi-Baba Ahmed campaign organisation.

“Oshuntokun has been a committed and foundation member of this great movement from the start. I wish him well,” he said.