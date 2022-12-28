The All Progressive Congress (APC) has launched a Go-out- to vote initiative targeting 10 million youth votes from the North West zone for their presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the party, the North West zone remains the determining factor for their victory hence the need to mobilise youths and women to support the party to victory.

Addressing newsmen at the launching of the initiative in Kaduna, the zonal direction, National youth mobilization APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) North West Directorate, Hon. Bello Muhammad, called on the youth to ensure they collect their PVC which is their voting power.

“This meeting is a follow up to series of activities of the directorate in galvanising support for our party and the presidential candidate towards victory in 2023. We are fully ready to deliver on our mandate as a directorate.”

He said the party is not interested in youth and women without voter’s card because it’s only those with PVC that can vote during next year’s general election.

“Let me say this very clearly that the North West zone remains the most populous zone in the country and remains the determinant factor for winning the presidential election for any candidate. We pledge to give Bola Tinubu 10m votes in the February, 2023 election from the zone,” he said.

According to him, they have seen massive defections from various political parties and with their engagement with youths in the region people are ready to vote for the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Tinubu and Shettima project is doable because of their track records while serving as governors in their respective states of Lagos and Borno in the past.

“Most electorates have understood that our presidential candidate is a force to reckon with hence the massive defection into our party and are ready to vote our candidate.”

He encouraged the party youth leaders from the North West states to ensure they sensitize youth and women to get their PVC and be ready to vote for the party come 2023.

Bello said they believed and trusted their presidential candidate describing him as a leader that will keep his promises if elected, adding that there is no going back on their mandate come 2023.