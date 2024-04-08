Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki has felicitated with lawyer and philanthropist, Afolabi Olayiwola, (SAN) on his birthday, extolling his commitment to upholding justice and equity in society.

In a statement, the governor said, “I heartily felicitate with celebrated lawyer and philanthropist, Afolabi Olayiwola, as you add another year today.

“A hardworking and diligent legal practitioner, you have distinguished yourself over the years by virtue of your dedication and commitment to upholding justice and equity in the course of your illustrious career.”

The governor added: “Firebrand and meticulous, you have continued to gain admirers by the virtue of your philanthropic gestures and antecedents in fighting for the rights of the downtrodden.

“I celebrate your impactful work and commitment to ensuring a sane and equitable society, where the rule of law is respected.

“As you celebrate today, I pray that God grants you many more years in good health to continue your impactful work in society.”