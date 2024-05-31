Ad

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has donated N1 million each to players of Edo Queens and N5m each to the coaches after they won the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL).

Obaseki said this on Thursday when received the Edo Queens’ victory parade which terminated at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.#

He commended the team for breaking the 29-year-old Edo jinx in women’s football by winning the trophy for the first time.

“To our wonderful girls and the coaching staff of Edo Queens, you have created history. Your achievement has made an indelible imprint in the hearts of the Edo people and in the annals of the state,” he said.

“Consider the cash reward of N1 million for each player and N5 million for the coaches as a token of our appreciation for your commendable feat.”

Ad More Details

The Edo governor assured them of the government’s continued support in their future engagements.

“We will continue to do more to propel you to greater heights and ensure your success on the continental stage,” the governor assured them.

Edo Queens won the season finale decided in Bayelsa State by pipping favourites Rivers United to the title on the last day of competition..