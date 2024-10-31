Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki along with his Zamfara State counterpart, Dr Dauda Lawal and other distinguished guests, officially inaugurated the reconstructed and upgraded Edo College of Health Sciences and Technology (EdoCOHEST), designed to meet international standards.

During the event which took place yesterday, which also included the matriculation of new students and the institution’s 60th anniversary celebration, Governor Obaseki highlighted his administration’s efforts over the past eight years to revitalize healthcare institutions and establish a robust healthcare system for the people of Edo.

In attendance were Edo State Deputy Governor Marvellous Godwins Omobayo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Edo 2024 governorship election Dr. Asue Ighodalo, and the chairman of Edo PDP Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, among others.

Governor Obaseki called for the collective support of all stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of his administration’s programs and projects aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

He emphasised that the renovation of the college is part of his commitment to honoring the legacy of the state’s founding fathers.

“Sixty years ago, our founding fathers established this institution to enhance our healthcare system,” Obaseki stated. “However, various challenges over the years led to a lack of appreciation for its importance. The COVID-19 pandemic illuminated the inadequacies in our healthcare response, reminding me that we must build our own healthcare system.”

He continued, “Healthcare extends beyond hospitals and infrastructure; it fundamentally relies on the people who provide the services. The closure of our nursing and health technology schools due to lack of accreditation raised critical questions about how we staff our hospitals.”

Zamfara State Governor Dr. Lawal praised Obaseki for prioritizing the needs of the people and restoring hope in both Edo State and Nigeria. He remarked, “Under the visionary leadership of Governor Obaseki, we see that excellence is achievable, even amid challenges.

The matriculating students symbolize our hopes and pride.”

In his welcome address, the Provost of EdoCOHEST, Dr. Moyo, expressed gratitude to Governor Obaseki for his investment in the institution, which has now become one of Nigeria’s leading health sciences schools. “Your Excellency, your efforts have brought this college project to fruition. The management and staff will always be grateful to you,” he said.

He also encouraged the new students, stating, “Our vision is to position Edo State College of Health Sciences and Technology among the top three health sciences colleges in Nigeria, and your success as students will reflect that vision.”