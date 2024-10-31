The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has presented staff of Office to the new Oloro of Oro, Oba Joel Titiloye and Gbamoyin of Jimba-Oja, Oba Adebayo Ismail.

The governor charged the new monarchs to use their new positions to promote peace, tranquility and most importantly to ensure the participation of their subjects towards the programme and policies of the government.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the governor urged the people of Oro and Jimba – Oja, to support their new leaders wholeheartedly, saying that, ” in unity, there can be peace, development and growth of Kwara state.”

He urged the new monarchs to build bridges of understanding, promoting peace and harmony among the diverse groups in both communities, while praying for peace, progress and rapid socioeconomic development in both domains.

In his acceptance speech, the new Oloro of Oro, Oba Joel Titiloye, expressed appreciation to the kingmakers, people of Oro community and the state government for the confidence reposed in him.

He stated that his reign will not be built on divisions but on forgiveness, unity, and progress, adding that he is committed to settling any misunderstandings and ensuring that all voices are heard.

In his own acceptance speech, the Gbamoyin of Jimba-Oja, Oba Adebayo Ismail said that his reign will be anchored on service to the people, progress and over all development of Jimba-Oja.