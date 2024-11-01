Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi has criticised government’s handling of detained #EndBadGovernance protesters, including the minors who were brought to court in Abuja on Friday.

The former LP presidential candidate asserted that the constitution permits citizens’ right to protest against poor governance that negatively impacts their lives.

Obi, in a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, called for thorough investigation into the treatment of the minors which he described as a disgrace to Nigeria’s image on the global stage.

“I was horrified by the disturbing scenes captured in a video circulating online, showing 124 protesters, among them minors, appearing in court today (Friday) in an effort to assert their fundamental rights,” Obi stated.

He noted that the footage depicted minors who were so weak they could barely stand, with some fainting from exhaustion and lack of nourishment.

“These children looked visibly malnourished and deprived, an alarming sight that should awaken the conscience of every citizen in our nation,” he added.

Obi criticised the treatment of the minors, pointing out that they were poorly managed while in federal custody.

He emphasised that the allegations against them, protesting against bad governance that directly affects their livelihoods are protected under the constitution in a democratic society.

“Ironically, many current government officials previously championed this constitutional right while in opposition,” he remarked.

He further highlighted the need for dignity to be afforded to all suspects, even those in correctional facilities. “Our responsibility as a member of the global community is to uphold human dignity,” he stressed.

Obi expressed gratitude to the presiding judge for halting the trial, noting it helped to prevent further embarrassment for Nigeria as a democratic nation.

He urged relevant authorities, including the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the National Human Rights Commission to investigate the inhumane treatment of minors thoroughly to prevent similar incidents in the future.