Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has congratulated the national leader of the party and former Bayelsa State governor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, on his recognition as the LEADERSHIP Politician of the Year 2026.

In a congratulatory message on his verified social media accounts yesterday, Obi described Dickson as his “dear brother and leader,” saying the recognition was a testament to his years of service in public life.

The award will be presented at the 2026 LEADERSHIP Annual Conference and Awards, which will bring together prominent political leaders, public officials and business figures.

Obi described Dickson as a seasoned politician and public servant whose experience spans party administration, the legislature and the executive arm of government.

He said the recognition would further spur Dickson to greater commitment as the party works towards building a political platform capable of providing Nigerians with the leadership needed to move the country forward.

“Once again, congratulations to my dear brother and leader, Distinguished Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, on this well-deserved recognition,” Obi said.