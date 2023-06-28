Obi Urges Peaceful Co-existence

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has charged Nigerians not to allow the prevailing hardship and provocative attitudes of leaders in the country to affect their faith in God, who will make possible a better and prosperous Nigeria.

Obi, in his Sallah message tweet, urged the Muslim faithful who are celebrating a great feast of Eid-El Kabir to imbibe the spirit of love, brotherliness, and peaceful co-existence. He said every faithful patriot must continue to serve God and the country selflessly.

The LP standard bearer said the people should use this yearâ€™s Eid-El Kabir festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism, and unity for the desired national development.

The former Anambra State Governor noted that ceremonies like this give us ample opportunity to appreciate our creator whose mercy and grace to us are enormous even when we do not deserve it.

Obi also asked Nigerian Muslims to use the solemn period of Sallah to present Nigeriaâ€™s discomforting situation to Allah for his prompt intervention.

He noted that poor leadership was threatening our nationhood and there is a need to seek Godâ