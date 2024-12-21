The Obijackson Foundation has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident that occurred during its Annual Rice Sharing event at the Amaranta Stadium in Okija, Anambra State, on Saturday morning.

The event, a cherished tradition aimed at supporting the less-privileged during the Yuletide season, turned somber when an unfortunate stampede claimed lives and left several families grieving.

In a heartfelt statement, the Foundation extended its condolences to Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the bereaved families, and the entire Okija community. “This tragedy breaks our hearts,” the Foundation stated. “The Annual Rice Sharing event is a labour of love, aimed at bringing joy and relief to those in need. That it resulted in such sorrow is devastating beyond words.”

Acknowledging the gravity of the incident, the Foundation pledged to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy thoroughly and to implement enhanced safety measures for future events. “We humbly seek the understanding of our community as we reflect on this painful moment. This setback will not deter us from our mission to serve the vulnerable and uplift those in need. We will learn from this experience and strive to do better,” the statement read.

The Obijackson Foundation, known for its philanthropic initiatives across Anambra State, has for years been synonymous with hope and generosity. Its Annual Rice Sharing event has become a vital lifeline for many families in Okija, reflecting the Foundation’s dedication to ensuring that no one is left behind during the festive season.

The Foundation also commended the swift response of security personnel and rescue workers, whose efforts helped mitigate the impact of the incident. As the community mourns, the Foundation reiterated its commitment to supporting those affected and continuing its charitable endeavours in more controlled and secure ways.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over what is usually a joyous season in Okija, but the Obijackson Foundation remains steadfast in its resolve to serve the less privileged. The incident, though heartbreaking, further strengthens the profound love and dedication the Obijackson Foundation has for the people of Okija. Through this challenging moment, the Foundation has reaffirmed its resolve to serve the people, while ensuring its legacy of kindness and compassion do not waver.

The community, while grieving, continues to recognise and appreciate the positive impact of the Foundation’s work and looks forward to safer and more impactful initiatives in the future.