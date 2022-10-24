OCP Africa, a subsidiary of OCP Group, has launched its Kaduna fertiliser blending plant as part of the company’s strategic investment tailored toward strengthening Nigeria’s fertiliser industry for self-sufficiency.

The ultra-modern “Centre of Excellence” plant which is equipped with state-of-the-art facility, is among the two other plants cited in Sokoto and Ogun states with capacity to deliver 120 metric tonnes production of customised fertiliser per hour and a combined capacity to produce 500,000MT per year.

Speaking at the inauguration of the plant, Kaduna state, governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai said that the reality of the project was evidenced that Kaduna State remains a safe haven for investors, adding that every new factory in the state implies more jobs and bringing of income that helps to feed families and reduce poverty.

Chief executive officer, OCP Africa, Dr Mohamed Anouar said impacting the country’s agricultural value chain remains at the heart of the company as it is committed to contributing to the transformation of food systems in the continent.

He said, “At OCP Africa we are convinced that the efficient use of customised fertilisers is one of the best ways to increase farmers’ productivity and ensure food security, to provide these high quality fertilisers in the Nigeria agricultural space, we had within the past six years with local partners sponsored several research and development projects which have resulted in the formulation of bespoke fertilisers recommendation for different crop types in Nigeria.”