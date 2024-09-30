The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has appealed to the federal government to ensure that it provides and protects the right to peaceful assembly and association for the second round of protests planned for Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, SAN, made the appeal at a press conference organised to address Nigerians on issues concerning the rights to peaceful protest.

Ojukwu said the press conference was done ahead of the planned protest to draw the attention of state and non-state actors to the fact that protest is a legitimate means of voicing dissatisfactions as well as a way of participating in shaping citizen-centred governance and development outcomes.

While stating that the State has obligations to facilitate peaceful assemblies, which he said includes ensuring safety, providing necessary infrastructure, and taking measures to prevent disruptions from counter-demonstrators or hostile force, Ojukwu called for the protection of journalists and media personnel from harassment, adding that they should be allowed to carry out their duties as the fourth arm of the government and as enshrined in the nation’s constitution.

He warned that if there should be any arrest or detention by agencies of the state, it should be carried out in accordance with the law and not because they merely want to deal with people.

The human rights boss called on the protesters to exercise their right to peaceful protest within the ambits of the law and be very civil and respect the rights of others. He urged them to avoid violence, destruction of property, and harmful behaviour that is detrimental to nation-building.

He further revealed that the NHRC will be monitoring the protests across Nigeria and will ensure that state and non-state actors violating the right to protests and other associated human rights will be held accountable.