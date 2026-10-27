Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the construction of the Kogi State International Airport at Zariagi, near Lokoja, describing the project as a demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to infrastructure development at the subnational level.

Ododo stated this on Tuesday during an inspection of the ongoing airport project, where he assessed the progress of work and expressed satisfaction with the pace of construction.

The governor described the airport as a strategic investment that would unlock Kogi State’s economic potential, improve connectivity, attract investment and stimulate commercial activities.

He said Kogi’s geographical location, with its proximity to several major commercial centres, including the Federal Capital Territory, made the airport critical to the state’s economic development.

According to him, despite its strategic location and commercial advantages, Kogi had operated without its own airport until the Tinubu administration approved and supported the project.

Ododo said his administration would continue to monitor the construction to ensure compliance with required standards and timelines, expressing optimism that the project would attain an advanced stage of development by next year.

He urged residents to appreciate the long-term benefits of the airport, adding that the facility would strengthen the state’s economic prospects and create opportunities for businesses and investors.

The governor also challenged critics questioning the feasibility of the project to visit the construction site and assess the progress of work firsthand.

“Please, I want them to come here to see things by themselves. It is not an AI thing. You can see the equipment working, and they are working day and night. We are not going to make noise about it; we invite them to come and see,” he said.

Providing an update on the project, the Project Manager of CCECC Nigeria Limited, Kogi State Project Office, Engr. Sun Yishi, said construction had reached approximately 20 per cent completion.

He explained that the current phase was focused largely on earthworks for the runway and its associated safety areas, describing the process as one of the most demanding stages of airport construction.

According to him, the work involves extensive excavation, filling, laterite placement and ground preparation ahead of the subsequent pavement construction.

Similarly, the lead consultant, Architect Adebayo Adidipe of Arcade Consultants Limited, put the overall completion level at between 20 and 25 per cent.

Adidipe expressed confidence in the progress of the project, commending Governor Ododo, the Ministry of Transportation, the commissioner and the permanent secretary for their support.

He noted that concerns raised by the project team had received prompt attention, adding that the cooperation of the state government and relevant officials had contributed to the ongoing construction activities.