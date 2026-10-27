Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the appointment of governing councils for eight state-owned tertiary institutions and nine other agencies, with the appointments taking effect from October 16, 2026.

A statement signed by the governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, AbdulRauf Agboola, announced the appointments on Tuesday.

The affected institutions and agencies include the Kwara State Scholarship Board; International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC), Ajase-Ipo; Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin; International Aviation College, Ilorin; College of Nursing Sciences, Ilorin; College of Education, Oro; College of Education, Ilorin; College of Nursing Sciences, Oke-Ode; and Kwara State Agency for Mass Literacy.

Others are the Kwara State Primary Healthcare Board; Kwara State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA); Kwara State Road Traffic Management Authority (KWARTMA); Kwara State Rural Electrification Board; Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP); Kwara State Housing Corporation; Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA); and Kwara State Signage and Advertisement Agency (KWASAA).

A former presidential candidate, Alhaji Gani Galadima, will chair the IVTEC Governing Council, which has six members, while Dr Ahmed Ameen Funsho will head the Kwara State Scholarship Board, whose council comprises 17 members.

Engineer Musa Yeketi has been appointed chairman of the Kwara State Polytechnic Governing Council, while Nigeria’s first Professor of Aviation Law, Adua Ismail Mustapha, will chair the council of the International Aviation College, Ilorin. Both councils have six members each.

Amudipe Christiana Titilayo will chair the Governing Council of the College of Nursing Sciences, Ilorin. Gesinde Adedeji Amosa and Engineer Muhammadu Suno Gofe will head the councils of the Colleges of Education, Oro and Ilorin, respectively. Each council comprises six members.

Dr Afusat Ameen will chair the six-member Governing Council of the College of Nursing Sciences, Oke-Ode, while Hajia Riskat Lawal will lead the council of the Kwara State Agency for Mass Literacy.

For the other agencies, Ayinmode Sunday Samuel will chair the four-member Kwara State Primary Healthcare Board, while Alhaji Muhammed Sakwa will head the six-member RUWASSA council.

Hon. Olasunkanmi Ere-oye will chair the five-member KWARTMA council, while Engineer Sikirullah Abdulkareem Oladimeji will lead the Kwara State Rural Electrification Board alongside five other members.

Hon. Memud Azeez Alonge will chair the KWASSIP Governing Council, which has six members, while Hon. Abdulazeez Oluwanilo will head the Kwara State Housing Corporation council alongside five other members.

Femi Aina has been appointed chairman of the KWEPA council, which also has five other members, while Dr Laaro Oba Abdulkadir will chair the governing council of the Kwara State Signage and Advertisement Agency.

Congratulating the appointees, the governor urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by discharging their responsibilities diligently.

He said their appointments should support the administration’s efforts to improve the quality of education, advance human capital development and make Kwara a better place to live.