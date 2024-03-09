Following the recent burning of some farms in Kontagora, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has disbursed N70 million with grains to 50 of the victims.

Speaking while presenting cheques to the beneficiaries at the agency’s headquarters in Minna yesterday, the director general of the agency, Alhaji Abdullahi Baba Arah, said property worth millions of naira was destroyed while some farms were set ablaze by bandits in Kontagora area.

The director general said some of the beneficiaries included those whose shops were burnt at New Market Area of Minna due to high voltage.

The deputy governor, Yakubu Garba, who was represented by his deputy chief of staff, Bello Ibrahim, said government

would continue to ensure protection of lives and property in all parts of the state.