The Anambra State governor, Charles Soludo, has condemned the actions of the Task Force personnel involved in the manhandling of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, a.k.a Odumeje, during the demolition exercise in Onitsha on Thursday, saying the culprits would be treated in accordance with the rules of public conduct which they failed to uphold.

In a statement released Friday, the governor promised that such will never repeat itself.

“Yesterday’s outing has evoked emotions, not against the decision of government, but the imperfect and unprofessional manner with which one of the task force members discharged his lawful duty. This is highly regretted, and would never happen again. I have instructed that the task force personnel involved in the manhandling of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere (Odumeje) be treated in accordance with the rules of public conduct which he roundly failed to uphold.

“Let me sincerely appreciate ndị Anambra for understanding with us as we take audacious steps towards making our Homeland Liveable and Prosperous. On this journey, imperfect steps will be taken, emotions will run wild and opinions will grow thick,” the governor said.

Odumeje’s Church Not Demolished – Official

The governor added that his government shall remain undaunted, correct imperfections, strive to put our emotions in check and aggregate opinions that are in the interest of overall good of the public.

“We will continue to work to actualize the mandate you have given to us. Nothing short of the best outcomes is guaranteed. On behalf of the government and good people of Anambra State, I condemn the assault, and further ask for your continued support in the fight to restore the dignity of Onitsha, and indeed the totality of our Homeland,” he stated.