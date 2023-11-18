A student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, in Kwara State, Miss Toyin Bamidele, has been hacked to death by unknown person(s).

LEADERSHIP gathered that the lifeless body of the HND 1 student of the Department of Food Technology was found in her rented apartment in Offa town on Thursday.

Though details of the circumstances surrounding Toyin’s death, as at the time of filing this report, were sketchy, the management of the Polytechnic has, however, confirmed the incident.

The authorities of the institution, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed that the HND 1 student was hacked to death in her apartment.

The statement signed by the head of Public Relations department of the Polytechnic, Mrs Esther Oyinloye, reads: “The management received with rude shock the sad news of Miss Toyin Bamidele, HND 1 Food Technology student, who was allegedly hacked to death in her rented apartment on Thursday 16 November 2023.

“The management condemns this inhumane act in strong terms as it is strange in the polytechnic community.

“While the circumstances behind the incident remain unknown, investigations are currently ongoing to reveal the identity of the evil occurrence by the appropriate security agencies and, as a matter of urgency, to fish out the culprits.

“Her demise is an irreparable loss to the entire management and staff of the polytechnic. The management somberly condoles with her family, friends, and the department of Food Technology for the great loss and urges anyone who has useful information on this occurrence to report to security Agents.

“The management prays to God to repose her soul, grant her eternal rest and uphold her family to bear the loss.”