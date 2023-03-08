FIFA has unveiled the official poster for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zeal2023™ alongside nine bespoke Host City posters in pop-up-style outdoor gallery installations in Adelaide/Tarntanya and Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Commissioned to celebrate the world’s largest women’s single-sport event, and released in time for International Women’s Day, the official poster encapsulates the iconic tournament’s theme of Beyond Greatness™.

At the heart of the official poster are three strong female silhouettes symbolising the creation of positive change in women’s sports.

The winner’s trophy is positioned proudly in the centre, bringing focus to sporting excellence as we continually strive to elevate the game.

The football element set in the background embraces a unifying experience for the host countries and the world.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “With just 135 days until the tournament kicks off, this is another wonderful milestone to celebrate. These posters not only showcase the distinctive identities of our nine Host Cities across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, but also celebrate the tournament’s theme of unity with football at its core.”