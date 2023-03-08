Plateau State governor Simon Lalong has disclosed that his party the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the gubernatorial election because of the support it enjoys among the citizens who has seen the performance of the party in restoring peace to the state, completing inherited projects and implementing new ones that are ready for commissioning soon.

Lalong who spoke to journalists after inspecting the British-American Flyover and Dualisation to Lamingo Junction Roundabout and some of the projects expected to be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in the state expressed happiness with the level of work.

According to him, there are many other projects in the three senatorial zones that are also ready for commissioning very soon. He commended the contractor for sustaining the tempo of work and urged him to ensure that the few aspects remaining are finalised in order to enable him give the president an official date for the commissioning.

The governor then proceeded to the Plateau State Specialists Hospital to inspect the remodeling of structures to accommodate the newly acquired hospital equipment which include Superstar MRI Machine, CT scanner, 4D Ultrasound Scanner and Digital X-Ray Machine among others.

He was also at the High Court headquarters Complex Jos to inspect the work where he was received by the chief judge, Hon Justice David Mann and other justices.

He inspected the nine courtrooms, conference rooms, libraries, judges chambers, furnishings and associated services. He expressed delight that the complex will be one of the best in Nigeria when commissioned.

Lalong also visited the Plateau Multidoor Court House which has been completed and ready for commissioning.

The governor was also at the NUJ Secretariat Complex Jos to inspect the remodelled facility which has been completed and awaiting commissioning.

He was received by the Plateau State NUJ chairman, Mr Paul Jatau and other officials who expressed delight that the governor has kept his promise to reconstruct the centre.

The governor urged the people to avoid any action that will divide the state or cause disharmony, saying that Plateau State belongs to all.