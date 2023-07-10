Ogun Agro-Cargo Airport Game Changer – NIPSS Group

The Agro Cargo Airport in Ilishan Remo, Ogun State has been described as a game changer and a project that would enhance the industrialisation of the state.

This assertion was made by the team leader of a delegation of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Group 1, Senior Executive Course 45, 2023, Kuru, Jos, Prof. Oluwafunmilayo Para-Mallam, when they were led to the site of the project by the Special Adviser for Works & Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya.

Para-Mallam described the project as a Class E Airport, noting that its completion will also help the state to achieve its potential as an agricentrepreneurial state.

The team leader noted that the agro cargo airport will further open up business opportunities for both local and foreign investors, thereby solidifying the status of Ogun State as the industrial capital of the country.

Commending the state government for coming up with such a noble idea, Prof. Para-Mallam acknowledged that Ogun is among the first states in the country to own an agro-cargo airport.

She said the airport has the potential to create more job opportunities when fully operational.