Diphtheria Claims 1 In Osun As Gov Orders Reactivation Of Emergency Response

Following the renewed outbreak of Diphtheria disease in some parts of Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered the immediate activation of the State Emergency Response Centre to curb any further spread.

He also ordered the launch of contact tracing and treatment of the infected residents.

The governor’s directive was issued after a situation report from the State Ministry of Health on the outbreak, which has claimed one life at Osogbo, the State capital, with other suspected cases under testing.

“I have directed that the state emergency response be reactivated. As a matter of urgency, the confirmed case at Osogbo is to be immediately followed up with contact tracing to ascertain status of those who had been in contact with the victim.

” Additionally, emergency treatment must be made available to the infected. We are in touch with the National Centre for Disease Control for exchange of information and technical support. I want to assure our people that proactive steps are being taken to nip in the bud any widespread escalation of the outbreak.

“Our people must be vigilant and observe precautions the Ministry of Health will soon be issuing. We must never forget to immunize our children and wards. Your government is on top of this medical development”, Governor Adeleke assured according to a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed on Monday.