The Ogun State government, on Monday, said the state agro cargo international Airport is set for delivery as it has currently reached 95 per cent completion stage.

Speaking to newsmen during the tour of the multi-billion naira facility, in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, the state commissioner for Works, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, said the airport has started charter service operations.

According to him, the airport will begin scheduled flight operation as soon as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) gives approval for scheduled flight operation.

“Overall, where we are today I am certain that we are good to go and when we get approval from the NCAA, we will begin commercial operations because right now, we have approval for charter flight. We are 95 percent and the runway is being completed for a long time. The fire station as you can see the fire tenders so right now, we are class 6 but with additional fire tenders, we are moving to class 7.”

“The only thing remaining is the terminal building that is about 90 per cent completed but overall everything is set and we are working with our partners, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) to make every other things happen and they have been cooperative,” Engr. Akinsanya stated.

He further disclosed that the international agro cargo airport has state of the art facilities as well as the longest runway in any airport in Nigeria.

“The warehouses as well as the basic element to make the airport functional is in place. For instance, the runway is the longest in Nigeria. The runway has a length of 3.4km with 600m safety zone making 4km. It is also 60m wide. In terms of airport, it’s designated as 4E and the only one above the Gateway international airport is 4F.

“The runway has been completed for a long time and the feedback so far is that it’s the best in Nigeria. The first pilot that landed on it gave commendation. The control tower is the best in Nigeria because I know what it takes to get to that point.

The equipment is in place and functional and very soon they will move everyone from the temporary mobile tower to the main control tower. All the equipment is tested and ready to go.”

“We have a temporary terminal and that terminal is better than some terminals in Nigeria and we have a permanent terminal that is near completion and by January, it will be completed and will be fully operational.

“The fire station and the administrative building are in place and the supporting equipment to make the airport safe such as the weather stations, two types that are the primary and secondary. We have network of roads to access the airport and we have multiple entrance such as Lagos Ibadan, Ikorodu, Sagamu, Ijebu ode and come through Sagamu-Benin and there is a direct access from Sagamu-Benin to the entrance of the airport,” Engr. Akinsanya stated.

Also speaking, the commissioner For Transportation, Ogun State, Gbenga Dario, said the airport is a viable project that is located within the nexus of most important dual carriageways in Nigeria.

According to him, aside from accessibility, the airport is located within an agricultural processing zone that would facilitate quick exportation of agro cargo produce out of the country.

“The location is at the nexus of the most important roads in Nigeria, the Lagos Ibadan Expressway, along the Benin Sagamu expressway and there is another road being built to link Benin Sagamu expressway. The link road to the interchange is strategic to open up activities at the airport.

“Also, the airport is located between the agriculture process zone and this is one of 8 Agriculture zones sponsored by the African Development Bank (AFDB). Also, in the 8 zones across Nigeria, Ogun is the leading Agriculture processing zone and already we are in partnership with private sector who are developing this agricultural processing zone and the airport is the anchor project

“The airport is an important project that will stand the test of time and the success will be anchored on the agro cargo activities within the airport but we will also serve passengers as well.

“Ogun state is privileged to be the gateway state because wherever you are going to in Nigeria, you have to pass through the gateway state whether by road, railway or Air so, the airport is a viable legacy project that will stand the test of time,” Engr. Dario stated.