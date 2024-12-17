Schneider Electric has reaffirmed its dedication to driving impactful change in Nigeria showcasing solutions designed to address pressing issues in Nigeria’s agricultural and industrial sectors.

Country president, Schneider Electric Nigeria, Ajibola Akindele, who spoke at the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Conference held in Abuja recently said the theme, “Sustainable Engineering Solutions to Food Security and Climate Change,” aligned with the company’s mission to advance sustainable development through technology and innovation.

Akindele, highlighted the company’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s critical challenges saying, “We recognise the interconnectedness of climate action and food security. Through our innovative energy and automation solutions, we are helping to build resilient systems that drive food production, conserve resources, and mitigate the effects of climate change,” he said.

He said by addressing Nigeria’s food security challenges and promoting climate action, Schneider Electric continues to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2—Zero Hunger and SDG 13—Climate Action.

At the conference, the company showcased solutions designed to address pressing issues in Nigeria’s agricultural and industrial sectors including Altivar Solar Drives, Villaya Agri, and Villaya Micro-grid: Energy-efficient technologies to power irrigation systems, automation tools that optimize food production processes, reduce waste, and improve operational efficiency. Also featured were renewable energy and smart grid solutions to support rural electrification, providing sustainable and reliable power to farmers and agro-industries.

Speaking, marketing communications manager, Anglophone Africa, Schneider Electric, Omobolanle Omotayo, highlighted the critical role of skill development in sustaining their sustainability initiatives, “We have created training programs through collaborations with NGOs, academic institutions, and other stakeholders, dedicated to equipping engineers and technicians with skills in sustainable practices.

“This programme contributes to building a skilled workforce that can develop and maintain energy-efficient systems, particularly in underserved communities,” he added. The company’s ongoing projects, such as solar-powered mini-grids and energy-efficient food processing solutions, are already driving tangible impact. These initiatives directly benefit farmers and small-scale enterprises, supporting Nigeria’s food security goals while advancing the fight against climate change.

Schneider Electric drives digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software, and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure, and industries.