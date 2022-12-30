Ogun State House of Assembly has passed into law, the Appropriation Bill of N472.250 bill presented to it in November 2022 by Governor Dapo Abiodun as budget for the year 2023.

The passage of the bill was consequent upon the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by its chairman, Hon. Olakunle Sobunkanla, who also moved the motion for its adoption, seconded by his vice, Hon. Ganiyu Oyedeji and endorsed by the Whole House through a unanimous voice vote.

Thereafter, the bill was later read and adopted clause-by-clause by the House Committee on Supply presided over by the Speaker, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo during the plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The bill is titled, “HB NO. 084/OG/2022-Year 2023 Appropriation Law – A Bill for a Law for the Appropriation of the sum of N472. 2 billion.

LEADERSHIP Friday observed that the budget had adjustments in the recurrent and capital estimates and projected revenue in 31 different areas across 26 agencies.

Governor Abiodun had on 17th November, 2023, presented the Appropriation Bill of N472. 25 billion to the Assembly for passage.

According to the report, the recurrent expenditures of 22 MDAs were reviewed, while the capital expenses of four others were also adjusted; thus the adjustments led to a reduction in the proposed capital expenditure contained in the budget from the initial N270. 411 billion to N269.605 billion, resulting in N805.3 million difference, while the recurrent expenditure was increased from N201.839 billion to N202.644 billion, giving an increment of N805.3 million.

Thereafter, the majority leader of the House, Hon. Yusuf Sheriff, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill, seconded by the deputy speaker, Hon. Hakeem Balogun and supported by the whole House, while the clerk/head of Legislative Service, Mr. ‘Deji Adeyemo, did the third reading of the bill before the members.

Responding, Hon. Oluomo directed that the clean copy of the bill be transmitted to the governor for his assent.