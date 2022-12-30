The suspended project consultant for Ilesa Water Project in Osun State, Mrs Tawa Williams, has said it is at the verge of completion.

Speaking on an Osun-based television station yesterday, Williams claimed that $32 million had been spent from the loan granted in respect of the project with $32.1 million left, adding that the project is marked to be completed in 2024.

According to her, both the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the Federal Ministry of Water Resources have commended the extent of job done on the project when they came for inspection.

The Osun State government on Wednesday announced the suspension of the project consultant on account of alleged questionable handling of a $106 million loan for the project.

Her words, “The government that claimed there is nothing to show for the money spent on the project has never visited the site of the project”.

“The Ilesa water project is at the verge of completion. We have spent $32 million from the loan and we have $32.1 million left to spend. This report is of 26th December, 2022. The project is marked to be completed in 2024 because it remains only the treatment plant which will be done in 2023”.

ADVERTISEMENT

She accused the state House of Assembly Committee on Water Supply of asking for bribes shortly after the exit of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola which she refused, adding that the legislature had in 2020 commended the work done on the project.