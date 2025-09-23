The Ogun State Government has filed criminal charges against two traditional rulers and other individuals in the State over allegations bothering on land grabbing in different parts of the State.

The affected monarchs – the Onijoko of Ijoko Ota, Oba Fatai Matanmi, and the Olu of Orile-Igbon in Igbesa, Oba Yusuf Olasunkanmi – were accused of forceful takeover of lands, forcible entry, as well as unlawful sale of property belonging to other legitimate owners in two different suits marked HCT/84R/2025 and HCT/77R/2025, respectively.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade, disclosed that the decision to drag the two traditional rulers before the court was part of the affirmative commitment of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration towards prosecuting land grabbers, “irrespective of their social or traditional status in the society.”

Ogungbade, in the statement, explained that the Onijoko of Ijoko Ota, Oba Matanmi, was accused of unlawful sales of property belonging to legitimate owners, who had previously paid him the sum of N5 million restitution “to maintain peace” because the original owner, one Madam Irokosu, who sold the land to him was late, but the monarch continued to harass him, thereby forcing him to report the matter to the state government, which consequently instituted the case against the traditional ruler.

In his own case, the Olu of Orile-Igbon in Igbesa area of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the State, Oba Olasunkanmi, was accused of unlawfully appropriating land through intermediaries, and chasing away legitimate occupants from their lands.

The accused monarchs were, however, scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

The State Government also filed charges against Chief Lekan Agbogun and Chief Akinbowale Beckley, for allegedly selling land in Mosafejo, Abeokuta, without authority.

The duo were accused of fraudulently disposing off a complainant’s property to a buyer abroad despite lacking ownership documents and despite an existing building standing on the land.

AG Ogungbade stressed that while all defendants were presumed innocent until proven guilty, the cases showed Ogun State Government’s resolve to fight land grabbing.

“The State Government assures the public that no matter the personalities involved, where the facts warrant and it is in the public interest to do so, the State will resist and redress all land grabbing actions that come to its notice,” the AG stated.