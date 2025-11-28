The Ogun State government has ordered the immediate shutdown of seven used lead-acid battery recycling plants in Ogijo, Sagamu local government area of the State, following widespread concerns over alleged lead poisoning in the community.

The Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, announced the decision during an inspection tour of the area on Friday, in response to a viral video alleging hazardous contamination linked to industrial activities in Ogijo.

Oresanya, who was accompanied by officials from the Ministries of Environment and Health, the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA), and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), said the state has also called for an immediate temporary suspension of lead ingot exportation from Ogun as part of urgent safety measures.

“The seven industries engaged in used lead-acid battery recycling in the community have been shut down,” Oresanya said.

He explained that the closure would allow the government to conduct a comprehensive health and process audit of the affected facilities, with a view to ensuring compliance with environmental and safety standards.

“This will include testing for lead levels in humans, soil, air, and major water sources within and around the industrial town,” he added.

Oresanya assured residents that the government was committed to safeguarding public health and environmental safety, noting that the findings of the tests would be made public upon completion.

“We will also review the methodology and outcomes of previous assessments cited in media reports,” the commissioner stated.

He further appealed to residents to remain calm as the government works with environmental experts and regulatory agencies to address the contamination concerns and prevent future occurrences.

The government’s intervention followed growing anxiety among residents and environmental advocates who have raised alarm over the health risks posed by unregulated recycling operations in the area.