Ogun State government has reiterated its commitment towards the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads that have the potential for promoting economic activities irrespective of their status in order to attract more investors to the state.

The state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, gave the assurance yesterday when he inspected the ongoing construction of the 25 kilometres Illisan – Ago Iwoye road in the Ogun East Senatorial district of the state.

The governor said it was only by doing so that the standards of living of the people of the state, as well as investors could be enhanced.

Abiodun, who expressed satisfaction on the level and quality of work done on the road Ilisha-Ago Iwoye road, explained that the poor condition of the road had in the past, affected the people who were mainly farmers whose farm produce perished before getting to the markets.

“This Illisan-Ago-Iwoye road is a federal government road but it is one of the roads we feel that we should construct. It is a road that criss-crosses about four local government areas. It is one that leads to our International Airport and our premier university, that is the Olabisi Onabanjo University and it is an economic road that leads to Oyo and Osun states.

“This road had been abandoned for about 12-16 years, thereby inflicting untold hardship on our people, and a lot of inconveniences to our students as well as affecting the economy of the communities along the road.

“The people don’t want to know whether the road belongs to the federal or state government. Each time they travel on a bad road, they geo-locate their pain to where their feeling is and as a responsive government, we are living up to their expectations.”