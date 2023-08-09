Ogun Trains 850 Teachers, Others On New Teaching Methodology

No fewer than 750 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) teachers, 20 zonal education officers (ZEOs) and 80 education officers in Ogun State, have been trained on the new method of teaching to promote efficiency and sustain the education legacies of the state.

At the opening ceremony of a three-week training organised by the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology in conjunction with Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP), the special adviser to the governor in the ministry, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, said the training, which was the second phase of the exercise held in December 2022, was also to improve teaching and learning activities, develop teachers’ capacity, and encourage world standards educational systems.

Arigbabu said the training was part of the efforts of the present administration’s strides to sustain the legacies of the founding fathers of the education sector in the state, saying the huge investment of government in the sector is yielding faster results to the extent that other states and some institutes are making contacts with the ministry to learn from its success stories.

The governor’s adviser stated that the new innovations introduced into science teaching have provoked the interest of learners in science subjects such as chemistry, physics, biology, and mathematics thereby becoming the best, citing the example of a student, Gbolahan Azeem of African Church Grammar School, Abeokuta who was the best JAMB candidate in Ogun State and 4th best across the federation.

He said, “We are working tirelessly to introduce more innovations that will bring desired changes into the education sector in Ogun State.”

In his opening remarks, the project manager, OGSTEP, Mr Fatai Osunsanya, stressed the need to intimate class teachers and other education stakeholders in the state on new ways of imparting knowledge through technology, so as to make the learners relevant and compete favourably with their colleagues in other countries of the world.