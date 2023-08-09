Sunday, September 3, 2023
Nigerian Students Build Humanoid Robot

by Henry Tyohemba
4 weeks ago
in News
Reading Time: 1 min read
Students of Federal Government Girls College, Sagamu, Ogun State have built a humanoid robot that can move some distance, stretch its hand, shake hands and interact with people.

The robotics innovation project was presented to the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew David Adejo, in Abuja yesterday.

The robot, named Okikiola-Sagamu A.K.A Kiki-Saggy was a vision of the school’s principal and director, Dr Muyibat Olodo, who has flair for technology, most especially, coding Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

The objective of the programme is to introduce young girls to AI, coding, machine learning and robotics world and motivate them to make a choice of career in any of the aforementioned related courses.

Adejo commended the students and the school’s effort for the innovation.

