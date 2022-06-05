As encomium continues to pour in for the Founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, on his 81st birthday anniversary, the chairman of Executive Group and Member of Board of Trustees, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) and Caleb University, Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has hailed the renowned cleric, describing him as God-sent.

The educationist, entrepreneur cum public servant, in a press statement described the octogenarian as a man with a “coat of my colours” too dynamic to express in mere words.

His words: “Baba is more than a spiritual father. He is also my adviser, mentor and leader; a God-sent to me, in actual fact and if I must not mince words. I can jolly well label him as a man with a coat of my colours too dynamic to express in mere words. Words will fail me, still.

“One soon wonders if Baba, at 81, is ever getting older because he is still as agile as a youth. At such age, Baba still tours the length and breath of Nigeria and the rest of the world for evangelistic outreaches targeted at leading as many sinners to Calvary, through miracle crusades backed by God with numerous testimonies and signs following.

“I salute the man of God who led me to God when I was just a wretched sinner without any direction for destiny in life. I am glad that Baba was instrumental to the salvation of my soul, on that fateful day, dated November 24, 1990. I dare not forget.

“A pastor, evangelist, author of tens of books and a former lecturer of Mathematics at the University of Lagos; I have always known Pastor Kumuyi as a big dreamer who then makes himself readily available to God for use. Now only a handful of his type exists on earth.

“On behalf of my entire family and the entire management of Executive Group, let me heartily say happy birthday to a highly influential man of global standards, who possesses an unflinching desire for holy living and soul winning. May God continue to enlarge you on every side, daddy. We love you!”

Born on June 6, 1941, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi hails from Erin-Ijesha in Osun State.