The former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, has reacted to the Federal Government’s appeal against the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB).

Chief Ohakim appealed to President Buhari to direct the Attorney General of the Federation, (AGF), Abubakar Malami, to withdraw the appeal against Kanu’s release.

The Ex governor made the call while supporting the South-East Senate caucus call that the Federal Government should release the IPOB leader.

The Federal Government had dragged Kanu before the Supreme Court over the Appeal Court ruling that discharged and acquitted the IPOB leader.

Faulting the appellate court’s ruling, the Federal Government argued that Kanu once jumped bail.

However, Chief Ohakim contended that the Abia State High Court had issued a judgment in favour of Kanu over the issue that he jumped bail.

“I join the Southeast Senate caucus in calling on Mr President to direct AGF Malami to withdraw the appeal, the FG filed against the release of Nnamdi Kanu. The issue that Kanu jumped bail was resolved in his favour by the Abia State High Court judgment secured by Aloy Ejimakor in Jan. 2022.”

Meanwhile, Kanu’s Lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, has urged Malami to inform President Buhari of the previous court judgment that Kanu did not jump bail.

Barr. Ejimakor also charged Malami to inform the President of past rulings that stressed that the IPOB leader is not a terrorist.

” I wish to draw the attention of Mr. President that in 2018, a tribunal held that Kanu is not a terrorist. In Jan. 2022, Abia court, held that he didn’t jump bail. In July, 2022, the UN asked the government to free him. In Oct. 2022, the Appeal Court discharged him. This is what Malami should tell President Buhari”