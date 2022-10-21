Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has inaugurated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential and governorship joint campaign council and promised a level-playing ground provide for the peaceful conduct of elections in the state.

The over 600-member committee which has 31 sub-committees is headed by Faruq Mustapha Ahmed as the director-general.

Bala who inaugurated the committee yesterday at the Government House in Bauchi, said the PDP remained the strongest and most popular political party with the capacity to win elective positions.

He said, “You should all go back to the grassroots where our people are. This Campaign Council is constituency-based. No matter your position in the party because even the presidential candidate has said that he will go back to his constituency to monitor there. This is because elections are won by the polling units, not at the Government House and that is why we have this structure.”

The governor who urged Bauchi people to vote for the PDP from the top to the bottom said, “We will not stay at the Government House and in our offices and allow our opponents to humiliate us, we have to defend ourselves.”

Bala said, “In the PDP, everybody is our own and we do not allow or take acts of anti-party. If anybody feels he has the federal government to support, we have God and we have people at the grassroots and everybody has seen it. Honestly, we are not afraid; we will not sleep and be careless, money is nothing. We were first voted even without the money, but we are hopeful that God will give us the opportunity because people love us.”