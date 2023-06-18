Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Arewa Youth Groups Tackle Agbakoba On INEC Chairman’s Removal

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide and the Northern Emancipation Network (NEN) have faulted calls for the removal of chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

A former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA,) Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, had advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fire the INEC boss.

Agbakoba had praised key decisions already taken by the Tinubu administration, including the suspension of CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, as well as EFCC chairman, Bawa Abdulrasheed and the uniform exchange rate but urged him to also sack Yakubu.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday by the national president of the Igbo group, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, he urged Tinubu not to “throw away the baby with the bath water”.

Okwu said though he agreed with Agbakoba on the other decisions taken by the Tinubu presidency, there was no need for Yakubu’s sack at this material time.