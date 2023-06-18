Oyo Moves To Achieve Zero Malaria Prevalence In Children

Oyo State government, in collaboration with Malaria Consortium, has launched the second phase of Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention Campaign (SMC), with the goal of achieving zero malaria prevalence in children under the age of five in the state.

The programme was inaugurated in Saki West Local Government Area of the state, targeting the prevention of malaria in children, aged 3- 59 months during the peak of malaria season.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusoji Adeyanju, reiterated the Governor Seyi Makinde led-administration’s commitment to significantly reducing malaria cases among children under five and pregnant women.

He explained that it was essential for parents and guardians to present their children to health workers for drug administration.

He maintained that the children within the age bracket are expected to take chemoprevention drugs monthly for five months.

According to him, the state government will continue strengthening routine healthcare services to improve the health of women and children, through the different Healthcare initiatives.