The Ohanaeze Youth Movement (OYM) has reacted to the judgement of an FCT High Court, which declared the arrest and detention of former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, as illegal and a clear violation of his human right.

Acting mobilisation officer of Ohanaeze Youth Movement, July Chukwu, described the ruling as victory for democracy and a justice well-deserved.

She described the ordeals of the former CBN governor as a clear case of political witch-hunt and persecution to smear a man who served his country meritorious.

The fiery activist called on the Federal Government to obey the rule of law and warned the EFCC to stop smearing of Emefiele’s name, including the special investigators probing the activities of the CBN.

Recall that an FCT High Court sitting in Abuja presided over by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, declared the arrest and detention of former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, as illegal and a clear violation of his human right.

In a judgement delivered on Monday, January 8, 2024, Justice Adeniyi also restrained the Federal Government, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Department of State Services (DSS) from further re-arresting or detaining the former CBN governor without express order from a High Court.

The Court, in its judgement, also awarded N100m against the DSS, EFCC, and AGF for violation of the rights of Emefiele while barring them from further interruption of his quiet enjoyment of his human rights.