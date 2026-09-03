A former executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Emeritus Professor Peter Okebukola and the vice-chancellor of Veritas University, Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku, have challenged Nigerian universities to embrace artificial intelligence (AI).

They warned that institutions and individuals who fail to integrate the technology into their operations risk being left behind.

The duo spoke in Abuja yesterday at the 2026 three-day staff retreat of Veritas University, Abuja, themed “Building a World-Class Nigerian University: Strategies, Challenges and Opportunities.”

Okebukola warned that individuals and institutions which refused to embrace AI would face serious consequences in the coming years.

“Anybody in this hall, or anywhere in the world, among the 8.2 billion people, who runs away from artificial intelligence is going to be in big trouble in the next five years.

“We, as a great university, must ensure that nobody runs away from it. We must prepare ourselves. That is why we are here,” he said.

Earlier, Ichoku said the retreat was designed to provide an opportunity for reflection, renewal, strategic thinking and renewed commitment to the university’s vision and mission.

He identified technology and artificial intelligence as critical components of the university’s future, saying technological changes were already transforming teaching, learning, research and administration.

“Technology is transforming teaching, learning, research, administration and virtually every aspect of university life. Information and communication technology is no longer an optional addition to university education; it is now fundamental,” he said.

He added that the emergence of AI was changing the way knowledge is produced, assessed, analysed and applied.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university would intensify training programmes for staff on AI and other technologies used in teaching and learning.

The Vice-Chancellor also called on staff to commit themselves to excellence, integrity, professionalism, teamwork, innovation and service.