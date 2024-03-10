Alhaji Muhammad Egba Enagi (Sarkin Malami Nupe), the village head of Dikko-Enagi in Edati local government area of Niger State, is dead.

Aged 90, late Enagi, who died on Saturday night, was the father of the First Lady of Niger State, Hajiya Fatima Bago, and former First Lady of the State, Senator Zaynab Kure.

He was an educationist and a civil servant. He retired as a Permanent Secretary to his village in Dikko-Enagi of Edati local government area of the State in the 1980s.

Funeral rites for the deceased come up later this Sunday by 2pm at his residence in Dikko-Enagi, Edati LGA of the State.