Legendary Super Eagles captain Austin Okocha has denied rumours suggesting he is considering a bid for the presidency of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Following Tuesday’s disappointing 1-1 draw between the Super Eagles and South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, calls for the Ibrahim Gusau-led NFF board to resign intensified.

After the calls, speculation arose that Okocha had expressed interest in running for the NFF presidency. However, the 1994 AFCON winner has dismissed the rumours and urged those behind them to cease.

“Hello everyone, I just want to use this opportunity to say that the news and posts circulating are false,” Okocha stated. “I have not spoken to anyone about Nigerian football or any interest in becoming NFF president. I’m currently in Kigali attending SPORTSBIZAFRICA.

“I’m pleading with those spreading false information to stop. I appreciate my people and understand the frustration we’re experiencing, but rest assured that better days are ahead; let’s keep believing. I know it’s not easy, but we are all in this together. God bless, and please let’s stay strong.”

The Super Eagles face the prospect of failing to qualify for another FIFA World Cup, exacerbated by the 1-1 draw with Group C leaders South Africa.

The team, needing three points, now sits on 11 points, six points adrift of Bafana Bafana with two matches remaining.

They will return in October for matchdays 9 and 10 against Lesotho and Benin Republic, respectively.