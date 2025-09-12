The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Venezuela in a friendly match on Friday, 14 November, reports Completesports.com. The encounter will take place at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA.

Nigeria last played at this venue on 31 May 2013 when they battled to a 2-2 draw with Mexico in a friendly. Venezuela returns to Houston for the first time since 24 March 2024, when they played Guatemala to a scoreless draw in an international friendly.

It is worth recalling that the Super Eagles defeated La Vinotinto 3-1 the last time both teams met in a friendly on 14 November 2012. Brown Ideye, Nosa Igiebor, and Ogenyi Onazi scored for the Super Eagles, while Frank Feltscher netted the lone goal for La Vinotinto in the match held in Miami.

Tickets for the game will go on exclusive pre-sale on Wednesday, 10 September, with general public sales commencing 24 hours later on Thursday, 11 September.