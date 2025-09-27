The Cross River State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of 17 passengers onboard of a passenger boat on the Calabar – Oron Waterways by sea pirates.

The abduction occurred on Thursday when gunmen hijacked a commercial passenger boat operated by Sea Express Limited, while conveying around 30 people from Calabar in Cross River State to Oron in Akwa Ibom State.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Cross River Command, DSP Igri Ewa, who confirmed the incident said the Police were making every efforts to rescue the victims.

“We are aware of the abduction and are making efforts to rescue the victims. No contact has been made by their abductors yet.

“The police are investigating the incident, and patrol gunboats have been deployed to track down the assailants and rescue the victims,” Ewa said.

The deputy PPRO added that a joint security efforts were in place with marine police to rescue the abducted persons.

“As I speak to you now, there is a joint effort of the marine police and other security agencies to rescue the victims.” Igiri Ewa maintained.

LEADERSHIP recalls that suspected pirates had in April 2025, kidnapped 20 passengers along the Akwa Ibom-Cross River waterways, demanding a ransom of ₦100 million.

These incidents highlight the need for enhanced security measures to protect passengers and prevent future attacks.

Incidents of passengers abduction is on the rise along the waterways in the region in the recent time.

Suspected sea pirates on April 5, 2025, reportedly abducted five passengers traveling on a commercial boat along the Degema-Akuku-Toru route in Rivers State.

Again in April 18, about 20 passengers were said to have been abducted along the Akwa Ibom-Cross River waterways, with reports of a ransom demand.

Also in September 2024, 10 passengers were reportedly kidnapped by suspected pirates along the Bonny waterways in Rivers State.