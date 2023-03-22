As transfer rumours around Victor Osimhen continued unabated, former Super Eagles captain, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, has listed three clubs that would be good fits for his compatriot.

The Napoli forward has garnered media attention following his impressive performance for the Serie A leader quest to secure the scudetto this season.

The Nigerian recently scored twice in Napoli’s 4–0 thrashing of Torino at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino, becoming the first player to reach over 20 goals in Serie A this season.

Yet, these achievements have attracted the attention of European Giants, like Paris Saint-Germain and even Atlético Madrid in Spain, but Okocha asserted to the BBC that he considers the Premier League his best fit.

“Well, I think so. It’s a league that improves players as well, and you have to find the right club that suits your game to make things easier for yourself. So without any doubt, he is good to play in the Premier League,” he said.

Naming the three teams that suit him, the legendary soccer legend would have preferred Manchester City. Still, he thinks the Etihad outfit already has a Norwegian sensation, Erling Haaland, blazing on all cylinders for Pep Guardiola’s men.

“A team like Manchester City, but they have Haaland now, and I think Manchester United as well. It might be an ideal club for him because they have been struggling to find a quality striker in recent years. Both Manchester teams might be ideal for him, and Arsenal as well.”

The Super Eagles striker has declined to comment on recent transfer rumours, but he says he will talk to his agent about his future before the summer.