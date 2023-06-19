Okorocha Deplores Insecurity As Gunmen Kill Policeman

A former governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha has raised an alarm over insecurity in the state after a policeman attached to him was killed on Okigwe-Enugu Expressway.

He spoke yesterday at the country home of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Senator Samuel Anyanwu in the forthcoming election in the state.

Okorocha was governor of the state between May 2011 and 2019 and senator from 2019 to 2023.

The former governor said the slain policeman was attached to the governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah who directed armed security operatives to accompany him to the interment of the mother of Chief Emeka Ihedioha, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha last Friday.

He said, “I am angry. I am very angry because I spent two days in Enugu and nothing happened to me but it is in my own state that the convoy released to me by the governor of Enugu State, a very good man, to attend the burial ceremony of Ihedioha’s mother at Mbaise that was attacked and one policeman killed.”