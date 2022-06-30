Former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has asked for an order of a Federal High Court, Abuja, granting him leave to travel to the United States (U.S.) for medical treatment.

Okorocha, through his lawyer, Daniel Alumun, informed Justice Inyang Ekwo, that he was unable to serve the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which is the complainant, with the motion.

Justice Ekwo consequently adjourned the matter until July 6, 2022 for a hearing of the motion.

In a motion on notice marked: FHC /ABJ/CS/28/2022 dated June 22 and filed June 27 by Okey Amaechi, SAN, Okorocha sought an order granting him leave to travel outside Nigeria for medical treatment; and return before November 7, being the next adjourned date for his trial.

The Senator representing Imo West senatorial district also sought a consequential order for the release of his Nigerian international travel passport booklet, which was deposited with the court Registrar in partial fulfilment of the conditions for the bail granted to him.

He further sought for “a consequential order that reliefs(1} and (2) above be communicated by the registrar of this honourable court to the Nigerian Immigration Service, to facilitate the passage of the applicant.”