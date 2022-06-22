A pressure group under the aegis of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Core Ambassadors Group has said Delta State governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is a more acceptable person for running mate to PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The group also declared that an Atiku presidency will unite the country and address the twin challenges of insecurity and poverty in the country.

The group, a coalition of PDP loyalists and some non governmental organisations and civil society​ organisations are working to mobilise​ support for PDP across the country and FCT.

The group during her emergency meeting of the National Executive Council held in the nation’s capital, congratulated the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his victory at the just concluded presidential primary.

The group in a statement in Abuja yesterday by its national coordinator, Hon Jude Anita, and made available to newsmen pledged their total support to ensure the party’s victory at the Presidential election.

It hailed the party leadership for conducting a transparent and credible primary election​ without hitches and rancour.

While urging other aspirants who​ contested against Atiku to close rank with him commended them for their sportsmanship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the​ group hailed the choice of Delta state governor,Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as the party’s vice presidential candidate “We commend the party and the party candidate on the choice of the running mate of the Presidential Candidate.

“The choice of His Excellency Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is a welcomed decision among the members of the party. He is a humble politician and well informed individual that will compliment the person of the Presidential Candidate. Above all, he is someone that is respected across the political divide. With him on the side of our Presidential Candidate we can only hope for victory at the election.”

“We wish to sincerely thank our supporters at all levels for their solidarity and commitment so far before, during and after the convention and assure them that all their efforts will not be in vain as we are more determined this time than ever to ensure the victory of our great party at all levels”