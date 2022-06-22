The Kano State House of Assembly has passed a Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers Bill as well as the Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital Bill for third readings.

The two bills which were passed after lawmakers deliberated on them during a plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon Engineer Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari yesterday.

The first bill, when passed into law, would pave the way for teaching staff in the Education sector in the state to attain 40 years in service before retirement or reach 65 years of age before retirement.

Similarly, the lawmakers deliberated on the importance of the Teaching Hospital Bill to the Teaching Hospitals especially on Research, Training Referral and special Health care systems.

The Teaching Hospital would be managed by the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano

The House also passed, into law, the Kano State Magistrate,Shari’a Court judges, Dispute resolution officers, Lawyers and other Staff of the judiciary (Harmonisation of condition of Service) Bill, 2021.

The plenary also received a report of the House Standing Committee on Health and that of Land and Physical Planning towards intervening in an attempt to relocate the Infections Disease Hospital Gate to Weather Head from France road in Sabon Gari Area of Fagge local government.

The report was read by the Chairman House Committee on Health Hon Nuhu Abdullahi Achika, Member representing Wudil Constituency.

The House adopted the report alongside all the recommendations contained therein.

The House also received a report of House Standing Committee on Public petition and that of the Housing and Transport in respect of a petition brought by the fleet Management Drivers Operators association of Kano Line and the House adopted the report alongside the recommendation of the committee as read by the Chairman Public petition Hon Umar Musa Gama Member representing Nasarawa Constituency and the House the report.

The House adjourned sitting to tomorrow, Wednesday 22nd June, 2022 in a motion moved by the Majority Leader Honourable Labaran Abdul Madari Member representing Warawa Constituency and was seconded by, Hon Nuhu Abdullahi Achika, Member representing Wudil Constituency