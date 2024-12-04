Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has appointed Godswill Inegbe as his Special Adviser on Communication, Strategy and Media Projects.

This appointment comes as the Governor looks to fortify his administration with robust communication and media strategies in the wake of his victory at the polls.

Inegbe is a prolific writer, historian, and seasoned professional in media, law, and politics.

He holds a Diploma in Law from the University of Benin and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in History and International Studies from Ambrose Alli University.

Additionally, Inegbe is a certified media entrepreneur, bringing extensive experience in content creation and media management to his new role.

Prior to his recent appointment, Inegbe served as the Legislative Aide on Media and Communication to Senator Okpebholo, where he demonstrated exceptional skills in political communication and media strategy.

His previous roles include serving as the Publicity Secretary for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Esan Central local government area and Director of Media and Publicity during Okpebholo’s senatorial campaign.

In his new capacity, Inegbe will play a critical role in shaping the communication strategy of the Okpebholo administration, ensuring effective engagement with the public while articulating the governor’s vision for Edo State.

His extensive background in media and politics positions him as an ideal candidate to navigate the challenges of governance and public relations.

Governor Okpebholo expressed confidence in Inegbe’s abilities, stating that his strategic insights will be essential in enhancing the administration’s outreach efforts and fostering transparency in governance.