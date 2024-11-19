As cult-related killings continued unabated, Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Monday ordered heads of various security agencies to make the state unsafe for criminal elements.

The Governor gave the directive while briefing newsmen at the end of an inaugural security meeting, held behind closed doors at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Governor Okpebholo said assured that his administration places priority on security and revealed that his government is doing everything to ensure that the state is safe for every resident.

He noted that the issue of cultism dominated the security discussion, pledging that his administration will not fold its arms, while cult-related killings go on in the state.

He urged security agencies to collaborate and ensure that they put a stop to the killings throughout the state, especially in Benin City.

“During my campaign, I placed security above all. It is a priority for my administration because it is important. The issue of cultism dominated the discussion. The rate of cultism is not acceptable by my administration.

“The issue of cultism is not acceptable in Edo State. We do not want to lose anybody, and we will be firm about this. We have ordered security agencies to collaborate and ensure that Edo is safe for all, but not safe for criminals.

“We charged them to smoke criminals out of the state wherever they are hiding and ensure that the state is safe for all,” Okpebholo told newsmen.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Umoru Peter Ozigi, while reacting, said security agencies discussed areas of concerns and the efforts made so far during the Security Council meeting.

He disclosed that Governor Okpebholo has assured them of the administration’s support in ensuring that Edo is safe for all.

He said, “We just finished the first security council meeting with the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo. We have discussed areas concerns and our efforts so far.

“The Governor has assured us that he will give us the needed support and ensure that Edo State is a place for all to live and do business peacefully.”